Finally finish that project with a 5-inch random orbit sander for just $24

Meterk

Need to sand some wood but don't want to leave the inevitable swirl pattern you'd get from a disc or orbital sander?That's where a random orbit sander comes in -- the oscillating pattern prevents the repetition that mars the finish. But if you don't need a sander very often, it's hard to justify spending a lot of money on one. I've got just the thing: This when you use promo code B48AMNEY at checkout. That's 50% off the regular price of $48.

The 2.5-amp sander has six speeds (topping out at 12,000 rpm) and an integrated dust collector. Dust gets pulled up through holes in the sanding pad and captured in a dust bin at the back of the sander. It also has a long 6-foot power cord. The package includes a dozen sanding pads (six 80-grit and six 180-grit).

This sander is a good size. It fits your hand comfortably and can do small and medium-size projects with ease. Just remember -- as with any orbital sander, don't push down when it's running. Remember that 2.5 amps isn't a huge amount of power, and too much pressure will retard the motor. Just hold it in place and let the sander do the work.

