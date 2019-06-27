Final Fantasy XIV is being adapted into a live-action TV show

Square Enix

There's a lot happening in the Final Fantasy world right now. At E3, Square Enix showed us plenty of Final Fantasy 7 Remake; announced Final Fantasy VIII is being remastered for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Switch; and made some big promises about Final Fantasy XIV's latest expansion pack, Shadowbringers. But that's not it for XIV, Square Enix's flagship MMORPG.

On Thursday Sony announced it was teaming with the iconic Japanese gaming company to bring you a live-action TV series based on Final Fantasy XIV. The company handling the actual production will be Hivemind, the studio behind Netflix's upcoming Witcher series and Amazon's The Expanse.

Sony didn't reveal too many details about the show itself. It'll be an original story set in Eorzea, the world of Final Fantasy XIV, and feature franchise fixtures like Chocobos and a character named Cid.

Final Fantasy XIV was launched disastrously in 2010, with GameSpot, among others, heaping opprobrium on the online game with a 4/10 score and calling it a laborious step back for the entire genre. But Square Enix relaunched the game in 2013 as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, a title that received much more critical acclaim, and the game has been a success ever since.

Shadowbringers, Final Fantasy XIV's third expansion pack, will be released July 2. Meanwhile, The Witcher show will air on Netflix in 2019.