Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles remaster coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4 in 2019

Square Enix has announced that a remastered Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles will hit Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in 2019.

A trailer for the game was shown Monday at the PlayStation Lineup Tour, an event preceding Tokyo Game Show.

Players must fight enemies and solve puzzles as they travel to gather magical fuel for crystals that protect towns from the dangerous Miasma.

The original version of Crystal Chronicles, which holds an 80 rating on Metacritic, was released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2003, and its four-player mode required the use of up to three Game Boy Advances connected to the console.

The remastered versions' online capabilities will allow for easier access to multiplayer capabilities.

This is the second Final Fantasy announcement for Switch in recent days. On Friday, it was revealed that Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is coming to Nintendo's console.

