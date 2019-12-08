Final Fantasy characters return to Kingdom Hearts in KH3: ReMind DLC

Square Enix

One of the complaints around Kingdom Hearts 3 was the surprising absence of Final Fantasy characters. A highlight of past games has been fighting with or against the likes of Cloud Strife, Yuffie and Auron, so it was a legitimate disappointment that none appeared in the long-awaited sequel. However, Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind, the game's first DLC package, looks to fix that.

Square Enix uploaded a new trailer to the game over the weekend but then immediately took it down. Unfortunately for the gaming giant, enterprising netizens were able to capture and download copies of the trailer. Among other things, it showed the return of Final Fantasy 7 characters Aerith and Yuffie, as well as Final Fantasy 8's Squall (or Leon, as he's known in the Kingdom Hearts universe).

Kingdom Hearts 3: ReMind was originally slated for a 2019 release. Multiple publications, including GamesRadar and EuroGamer, report that Square Enix's deleted post included two release dates: Jan. 23, 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and Feb. 25 for Xbox One.

The trailer has some Kingdom Hearts 3 spoilers but, since that game's story was so convoluted, it's difficult to discern much. The DLC does seem like a lot of fun though, with some wicked-looking boss battles that see you play as Sora, Riku and Kairi.

Final Fantasy's return to Kingdom Hearts will be a nice warmup to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which launches on March 3, 2020.