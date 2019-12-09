Final Fantasy 7 Remake won't be a true PS4 exclusive after all

Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the most hyped video game remake of all time, but so far only PlayStation 4 owners have truly been able to get excited about the game's March 3, 2020, release date. New box art for the game, uploaded on developer Square Enix's site, shows that the game isn't actually a true PS4 exclusive -- or at least, it won't be forever.

"Timed exclusive until 3/3/21," says a label on the official PlayStation 4 box art. There's no word yet on what other platforms the game is scheduled for, be they Xbox, PlayStation or PC. By 2021 both Microsoft and PlayStation would have released their next-generation consoles, though.

Square Enix didn;t immediately respond to a request for comment.

An Xbox One release for the game has been rumored for months, since Xbox Germany in July advertised a March 3, 2020, release date for the game. Square Enix officially denied an Xbox One release, though. "We have no plans for other platforms," a spokesperson said at the time.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is actually just the the first part of a multi-release reimagining of the iconic PlayStation game. Square Enix has said the game will be split into multiple Final Fantasy 13-sized releases, but has yet to confirm how many parts Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be split into. Tetsuya Nomura, the game's director, has said development on Part 2 has already started, however.