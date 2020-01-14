CNET también está disponible en español.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel's Avengers delayed by Square Enix

Cloud Strife's adventure kick off on April 10, but we'll be waiting a few months for Earth's Mightiest Heroes to assemble.

Cloud won't be taking on Shinra until April 10.

Square Enix on Tuesday announced delays for two major upcoming games: Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be delayed a few weeks to April 10, and Marvel's Avengers won't assemble until Sept. 4.

The first episode of Final Fantasy 7 Remake was meant to hit PS4 on March 3, but producer 

Yoshinori Kitase said in a statement that his team opted to take "a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience."

Marvel's Avengers was due out on PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC on May 15. On Tuesday, co-studio heads of developer Crystal Dynamics Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg said their team "will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game."

This story will be updated shortly.