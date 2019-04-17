Final Dark Phoenix X-Men trailer shows off Jean Grey's volatile powers

The final trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix has hit. In it, we catch the X-men on a mission to space -- when something goes awry.

Once back on Earth, Jean Grey is grappling with powers she can't necessarily control, and maybe doesn't even want to.

Meanwhile, Charles Xavier is just a smidge concerned: "She'll kill us all."

Sophie Turner (aka Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones), plays Jean Grey. Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hoult and Evan Peters reprise their X-Men roles, and Jessica Chastain joins as a mysterious shape-shifter.

The film opens June 7.