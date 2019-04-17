CNET también está disponible en español.

Final Dark Phoenix X-Men trailer shows off Jean Grey's volatile powers

Sophie Turner and the X-Men return to the big screen as Jean Grey deals with the full power of the Phoenix.

The final trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix has hit. In it, we catch the X-men on a mission to space -- when something goes awry.

Once back on Earth, Jean Grey is grappling with powers she can't necessarily control, and maybe doesn't even want to.

Meanwhile, Charles Xavier is just a smidge concerned: "She'll kill us all."

Sophie Turner (aka Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones), plays Jean Grey. Jennifer LawrenceMichael FassbenderJames McAvoyTye SheridanAlexandra ShippNicholas Hoult and Evan Peters reprise their X-Men roles, and Jessica Chastain joins as a mysterious shape-shifter.

The film opens June 7.  

