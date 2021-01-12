FBI, DOJ provide update on Capitol riot arrests amid concern about future attacks

NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice said Tuesday they had collected more than 100,000 pieces of evidence related to the deadly attack on the US Capitol last week and urged the public to come forward with more.

"We're scouring every single one for investigative and intelligence leads," Steven D'Antuono, the assistant director of the FBI's DC field office, said at a press briefing on the status of the enormous investigation. "And we continue to ask for more."

Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin said the range of criminality was "mindblowing" with potential charges including felony murder, theft of national security information and assault on local and federal officers. He cautioned that the sweeping scope of the case meant it could takes months to untangle.

The Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol stunned the country and reverberated around the world. The insurrection started after President Donald Trump whipped up a gathering of his followers at a rally and urged them to march to the legislature, where lawmakers were certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Following the attack, Twitter said it had found plans for protests circulating on and off its service. The social media site specifically noted proposed secondary attacks on the Capitol and state capitol buildings on Jan. 17. Subsequently, multiple media outlets reported that the FBI warned that armed protests were being planned for between Jan. 17 and Jan. 20.

"Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," according to an FBI bulletin obtained by @ABC — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 11, 2021

Since the attack, social media companies have cracked down on Trump, worried that his words could incite his supporters to violence. Twitter banned the president's popular account and Facebook blocked him indefinitely. Since the deadly attack, lawmakers have been calling for Trump's removal from office by way of the 25th Amendment, impeachment or voluntary resignation.