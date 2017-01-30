'Father of Pac-Man' Masaya Nakamura dies aged 91

Up Next Meet Jon Hamm, the hologram (aka the holohamm)

AAron Ontiveroz, DP/Getty

Think arcade games and you'll likely think Pac-Man.

Masaya Nakamura, known as the "father of Pac-Man, died on January 22 aged 91, Namco announced Monday.

Nakamura leaves behind an impressive gaming legacy. He founded Namco, which right from the very beginning was creating entertainment experiences that could be enjoyed in public spaces, in 1955.

The company's first endeavour was running two mechanical horses on the top of a department store. Fast forward to 2016 and Bandai Namco, as the company is now known following its 2005 merger with Bandai, set up the world's first virtual reality arcade in Tokyo.

But it is Pac-Man that the company is perhaps most famous for. Namco's famous biscuit-eating blob is up there with the likes of Space Invaders in defining arcade gaming, even 37 years after it was first introduced.

Nakamura continued to hold an honorary position at the company until the day he died.

Namco said it will not comment on the cause of Nakamura's death, citing the wishes of his family.