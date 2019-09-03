These fashionable lunch boxes are perfect for any personality

Amazon

You don't have to be a child to enjoy a cool new lunch box, but the prospect of heading back to school for a brand new year of learning and crustless PB&Js surely makes the purchase all that more exciting. In honor of back-to-school (sorry, kids!) we've rounded up some of our favorite, most fashionable lunch boxes, all of which have gotten quite the upgrade from the ol' wrinkled paper bag or thin plastic Ninja Turtles/My Little Pony number we were accustomed to as kids.

From the high-tech and modern to clever, quirky and nostalgic, there's a cool lunch box, bag or tote for every preference and personality. Check them out below and don't forget your homework.

Amazon Oh, look at all the pretty colors. We never thought our lunch bag would like it came straight from the Museum of Modern Art, but we're certainly not complaining. Sometimes food can be a work of art so why shouldn't your lunch tote? This collection of insulated neoprene bags was designed by German artist Monika Strigel.

Amazon This is the lunchbox equivalent to what one might wear to a hip gallery opening in Chelsea. Cool, simple, chic and functional. Black is always in fashion and so is this bento box.

Etsy While this linen lunch bag may be void of all the bells and whistles or insulation of others, it is simple, straightforward and sturdy. A great utilitarian option for getting your sandwich from point A to point B.

Amazon This insulated lunch bag looks like something you might have waited in line for outside a Madison Avenue boutique. It'll definitely ensure that you and your lunch contents stay cool.

Amazon It's an inarguable fact that The Beatles are one of the best bands of all time. It's also an inarguable fact that a drum-shaped lunch tin is objectively cool. This lunchbox is a conversation starter for sure. (If you're into that sort of thing.)

Amazon This adorable Panda is actually a stackable bento box. The different compartments easily separate your different foods, which is perfect for picky eaters who don't like things to touch.

Amazon Made from food-grade stainless steel this chic and simple bento box-style lunch container is customizable depending on what your lunch looks like from day to day. Easy to clean and lightweight for daily use.

