Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer introduces a new Grindelwald

Eddie Redmayne faces off with Mads Mikkelsen, who replaces Johnny Depp for the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts 3.

"If you listen carefully enough, the past whispers to you..."

The new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore reveals Mads Mikkelsen as wizarding villain Grindelwald. Mikkelsen takes over from troubled Johnny Depp for this prequel to J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter stories.

Katherine Waterston, Jude Law, Ezra Miller and Eddie Redmayne also star. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore magics its way into theaters April 15.

This is the third film in the spinoff franchise, following 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, in which Colin Farrell played Grindelwald, and 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, in which Johnny Depp took over as the villain. Depp's personal troubles meant Warner Bros recast the role.

To get you in the mood, Warner Bros released a teaser filled with memories from the Harry Potter series, building to a snippet of Fantastic Beasts 3 with Mikkelsen as Grindelwald.

The original Potter movie cast are reuniting for an HBO special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are among the stars appearing in the show on New Year's Day.

