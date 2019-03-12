Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: Every way to watch

Warner Bros. Pictures

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is a twist-filled prequel to the Harry Potter movies that's now available to watch at home.

The movie, featuring a large cast including Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Johnny Depp and Zoë Kravitz, is now in all digital stores as well in a physical release. These include iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango Now and Microsoft Movies & TV. You can also buy it through the Disney-owned Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores. Note that as of publish time the movie is not available on Amazon Prime Video.

If you would like to get a physical copy of the Fantastic Beasts film, the movie is now available on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD.

Extras include numerous features about the making of the movie, deleted scenes and an extended cut of the film.