Fans start petition for Nathan Fillion to get a building named after him

20th Century Fox

Actor Nathan Fillion won fans over not only as space smuggler Captain Malcolm Reynolds in Joss Whedon's sci-fi western TV series Firefly and movie Serenity, but as crime writer Richard Castle in the murder-mystery TV series Castle.

Now fans want to honor the Canadian-born actor by naming a new park building in Edmonton, Alberta, the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion.

Fan Lauren Hunter started the Change.org petition to get enough signatures to convince Edmonton city officials to name a new park after the actor.

"The City of Edmonton is turning downtown parking lots into a new Central Park that doesn't have a name yet," Hunter posted on the petition page. "To honor great Edmontonian actor Nathan Fillion, we propose we build a small building on this park, and call it "The Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion."

Fans have been leaving encouraging comments on the petition to make the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion a reality. So far the petition has collected almost 9,000 signatures.

"We need more Serenity in this city," Brent Flesher commented on the petition page.

"With all the joy Nathan's brought, and continues to bring fans with his acting, appearances and generosity; he surely deserves something back as a sign of appreciation," Vin DAnnunzio wrote.

"I'm signing because this awesome and Nathan Fillion is a Canadian treasure!" Joshua Wiebe wrote.

Fillion didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Currently, Fillion can be seen starring as LAPD cop John Nolan in The Rookie.