CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Face/Off movie reboot coming from Paramount

22 Jump Street scribe Oren Uziel will write the follow-up to the thriller starring John Travolta and Nic Cage about plastic surgery gone really bad.

face-off.jpg

Nicolas Cage and John Travolta starred in the 1997 action movie Face/Off, directed by John Woo.

 Paramount Pictures

The 1997 John Woo movie Face/Off, in which FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) and terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) were enemies who exchanged each other's identities and faces, is about to get a reboot.

22 Jump Street screenwriter Oren Uziel is on board to pen the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Uziel's other screenwriting credits include The Cloverfield Paradox, the Detective Pikachu movie sequel and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie 

Neal Moritz (Fast and Furious) will produce and the original Face-Off movie producer David Permut will serve as executive producer.

No further information about casting, directing or release date for the reboot has been revealed, and Paramount didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Article: iPhone 11 rumors: Everything Apple could announce Tuesday