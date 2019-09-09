Face/Off movie reboot coming from Paramount

Paramount Pictures

The 1997 John Woo movie Face/Off, in which FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) and terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) were enemies who exchanged each other's identities and faces, is about to get a reboot.

22 Jump Street screenwriter Oren Uziel is on board to pen the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Uziel's other screenwriting credits include The Cloverfield Paradox, the Detective Pikachu movie sequel and the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie

Neal Moritz (Fast and Furious) will produce and the original Face-Off movie producer David Permut will serve as executive producer.

No further information about casting, directing or release date for the reboot has been revealed, and Paramount didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.