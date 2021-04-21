Facebook's Oculus Quest game event: Everything announced

Facebook

The Oculus Quest already feels like a game console: Parent company Facebook leaned into that with its first streamed Oculus Gaming Showcase Wednesday, which revealed some of the games coming this year. Many of them are sequels or episodic add-on content to existing games. There's also Resident Evil 4. Want to know what was announced and don't feel like waiting? Highlights and trailers are below.

Resident Evil 4: This VR port of Resident Evil 4 was revealed last week, but more footage was shown about how the game will actually feel. So far, it looks much like you'd expect: Resident Evil 4 on your face. Like Resident Evil 7's VR mode, this looks like it could be a remarkably good transition. It's even more impressive that it's being ported to the Oculus Quest 2, but it's also the first Quest 2 exclusive game (it won't play on the original Quest).

ILMxLab

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, Episode 2: ILMxLab's crossover VR game, set in the world of Disney's in-park Galaxy's Edge planet of Batuu, launched at the end of 2020. The game only came with Episode 1, promising more episodes in time. The next episode looks like it's almost here, but the story remains a mystery. The first episode was pretty great.

Star Wars Pinball VR: Zen Games' bundle of eight VR pinball tables also has VR minigames and a whole Star Wars collectible room with things to look at and play with, and there's an exclusive Mandalorian pinball table debuting in the collection. This looks more exciting than I expected. (It's available April 29.)

Lone Echo 2: A zero-G adventure game that's been expected for a while is coming to the PC-based Oculus Rift platform in the summer, with the ability to connect a Quest to a PC to play. This feels like The Expanse, but in VR.

I Expect You To Die 2: The escape room-like spy puzzle game I Expect You To Die is one of the best VR games on the Quest. The sequel (called The Spy and the Liar) has similar puzzle-solving games, it looks like. It'll be on Rift and Quest sometime this year.

Carve Snowboarding: The creators of the classic Nintendo 64 game 1080 Snowboarding (!) have a VR snowboarding game that looks completely like 1080 Snowboarding in VR. There are rail grinds with a snowboard. There are caves. Why hasn't anyone done this sooner?

Pistol Whip: Smoke & Thunder: The rhythm game Pistol Whip is getting an update in the summer that's western-themed. Seems like we should expect quick-draw shootouts. Will there be Ennio Morricone music?

After the Fall: The next game by the makers of Arizona Sunshine looks dark, zombie-filled and '80s-themed. It'll be on Rift and Quest, has been expected for several years and is coming later in 2021. See an age-restricted trailer here.