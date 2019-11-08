Facebook's Instagram will start hiding likes for some US users next week

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said Friday that the photo sharing app will start hiding likes for some US users next week.

Instagram had already started testing hiding likes in Canada, before expanding the experiment in July to Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand.

The move could help improve the mental health of users because they often compare their like counts to those of other users. There are also concerns, though, that hiding likes could lead to a drop in engagement on the platform.

Instagram users will still be able to see the likes and video views their posts have gotten, but the public won't. Facebook has also been experimenting with hiding likes.

Mosseri made the announcement during the Wired25 conference in San Francisco on Friday.