Facebook's first Super Bowl ad will reportedly star Sylvester Stallone, Chris Rock

Angela Lang/CNET

Along with ads for beer, trucks and fast food, Super Bowl 2020 viewers will reportedly catch a spot for Facebook, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The ad, which is said to feature Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone, would be Facebook's first purchase of Super Bowl air time and would promote its Groups feature.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tech giant has been running ads for its Facebook Portal device, featuring the Muppets. It'll be far from the first tech company to get in on Super Bowl promotions. In the past, companies like Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Sprint have had Super Bowl spots. And during the dot-com era, 2000's Super Bowl was packed with ads for websites.

The Super Bowl will air Feb. 2.

Originally published Dec. 18, 6:32 a.m. PT.

Update 6:47 a.m. PT: Adds background in tech company ads.