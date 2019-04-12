Facebook might reintegrate Messenger back into its main app

Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

Facebook might be considering reintegrating some of its Messenger service back into its primary app.

Researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who is well known for reverse-engineering popular social media apps, posted screenshots to Twitter on Friday of Facebook's app with a Messenger icon in the top right-hand corner, which taps through into the Messenger inbox.

"For now, this new 'Chats' section seems to only contain the basic chat functionalities," she said. "To give message reactions, make a call, send photos, etc, you'd still have to open the Messenger app."

Facebook is bringing the Chats back to the app for preparing integrated messaging



Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/LABK7qrk0e — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 12, 2019

If Facebook reintegrated messaging into the main app, it would be an about-turn for the company, which in 2014 insisted that to keep using Messenger on a mobile device, it would be mandatory for users to download the standalone app. Since that time, Facebook acquired WhatsApp and is currently preparing to integrate chat and messaging functions across the two services, as well as with Instagram.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to request for comment.