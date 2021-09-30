Facebook grilled by lawmakers over mental health impact on children

Angela Lang/CNET

US lawmakers are pressing Facebook about the potential harmful effects its services could be having on children and teenagers.

The Senate hearing, titled Protecting Kids Online: Facebook, Instagram, and Mental Health Harms, comes after The Wall Street Journal published a series of stories about how the social network knows about the harmful effects of its platforms but downplays them publicly. One of the stories said Facebook-owned Instagram's internal research showed the photo-sharing app hurt the mental health of teen girls, including their body image.

"Facebook has shown us once again that it is incapable of holding itself accountable," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat who chairs the subcommittee on Thursday. "We know it chooses the growth of its products over the well being of our children."

The hearing is yet another example of how scrutiny of the world's largest social network is heating up. US lawmakers of both political parties have been pressing tech platforms more aggressively about the impact they have on young users. Blumenthal said the hearing is intended to help lawmakers draft legislation that will prompt social networks like Facebook to take action.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, added that Facebook has lost their trust and lawmakers will hold the social network accountable.

Facebook's Global Head of Safety Antigone Davis said Facebook "strongly disagrees" with The Wall Street Journal's characterization of the company's research, noting its internal studies also showed positive impacts the app has on teens. Facebook also released some of the internal research publicly on Wednesday evening.

"We take the privacy, safety and well being of all those who use our platform, very seriously, especially the youngest people on our services," she said.

Instagram on Monday said it would pause work on a children's version of its app. Davis said the company has been working on this project to give parents more control over their children's social media accounts. "We recognize how important it is to get this right and we've heard your concerns, which is why we announced that we are pausing the project to take more time," she said.

Thursday's hearing is one of several that the subcommittee plans to hold. Lawmakers are also seeking answers from other social networks. On Oct. 5, a Facebook whistleblower is scheduled to testify before US lawmakers.