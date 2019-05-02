Facebook, FTC settlement would reportedly place privacy-minded execs in company

James Martin/CNET

Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are working on a possible settlement that'd add privacy oversight at the social network's highest levels, a report said Wednesday.

The deal, which hasn't been finalized, would add a federally approved privacy official and an "independent" oversight committee that could include Facebook board members, according to Politico, which cited an anonymous source close to the talks.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be named "designated compliance officer" for privacy issues.

Facebook declined to comment on the report, while the FTC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.