The great Facebook exodus

Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom

"We're planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again," Kevin Systrom wrote in September. "Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that's what we plan to do."

Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger

Instagram Chief Technical Officer Mike Krieger notified Instagram and Facebook executives in September and co-founder Kevin Systrom confirmed the resignations in a company blog post later that day, saying they're "now ready for the next chapter."

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey

He sold his VR company to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014. 

In March of 2017, almost exactly three years later, he was out at Facebook.

Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe

Facebook's Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe is leaving and he's among a string of executives to leave the social media giant.

In a post on Facebook, Iribe said that he'll be taking his time off to "recharge, reflect and be creative." 

Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp (second from left) at a panel alongside Mary Meeker (left), Mike Krieger (second from right), and co-founder of Instagram and Facebook's David Marcus (right).

WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum said he's leaving to pursue hobbies like ultimate frisbee, but he reportedly disagrees with Facebook's vision for the messaging app.

