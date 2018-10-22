The great Facebook exodus

"We're planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again," Kevin Systrom wrote in September. "Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that's what we plan to do."
Instagram Chief Technical Officer Mike Krieger notified Instagram and Facebook executives in September and co-founder Kevin Systrom confirmed the resignations in a company blog post later that day, saying they're "now ready for the next chapter."