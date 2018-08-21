Facebook finds influence campaigns coming from Russia and Iran

Facebook said Tuesday it identified two separate influence campaigns engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on its platform, one originating in Russia and the other in Iran.

The social network took down 652 accounts and groups it says were part of the coordinated campaign coming from Iran. The effort targeted people in the Middle East, Latin America, UK and US, Facebook said, and centered on a network called the Liberty Front Press, which claimed to be an independent Iranian media organization but was actually affiliated with Iranian state media.

"These were networks of accounts that were misleading people about who they were and what they were doing," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday afternoon. "We ban this kind of behavior because authenticity matters. People need to be able to trust the connections they make on Facebook."

Cybersecurity firm FireEye, which tipped off Facebook to the existence of the campaigns in July, said the activity attempting to shape political discourse dated back to at least 2017.

"The intent behind this activity appears to be to promote Iranian political interests, including anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli, and pro-Palestinian themes, as well as to promote support for specific U.S. policies favorable to Iran, such as the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal," FireEye wrote in an initial analysis of the campaigns. "In the context of the U.S.-focused activity, this also includes significant anti-Trump messaging and the alignment of social media personas with an American liberal identity."

"However, it is important to note that the activity does not appear to have been specifically designed to influence the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, as it extends well beyond U.S. audiences and U.S. politics," FireEye said.

In an apparently related move, Twitter said Tuesday it had suspended 284 accounts for for engaging in coordinated manipulation. "Based on our existing analysis, it appears many of these accounts originated from Iran," Twitter said in a tweet.

The investigations and page deletions underscore the global and sophisticated scale of the challenges social media companies face in preventing disinformation campaigns from flourishing on their networks.

"As I've said before, security is not something that you ever fully solve," Zuckerberg said. "Our adversaries are sophisticated and well-funded, but the shift we have made from reactive to proactive detection is a big change and is going to make Facebook safer over time."

Some accounts in the network were established as far back as 2013, and typically focused on issues in the Middle East and Latin America, as well as the UK and US, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher said. But their focus recently shifted.

"Beginning in 2017, they increased their focus on the UK and US," Gleicher wrote in a blog post.

The campaign coming from Russia was unrelated to Iran but had links to that country's intelligence community, Facebook said, and focused on issues involving Syria and Ukraine. Facebook said there was no evidence those accounts targeted the US election process.

The announcement comes after Facebook said in July it had taken down 32 accounts, groups and events it said were part of another influence campaign. Facebook faced intense scrutiny for its platform's role in spreading divisive and false news stories in the lead up to the 2016 US presidential election, with lawmakers questioning lawyers from Facebook, Twitter and Google about what they saw happening during the elections and what they did about it. Zuckerberg apologized for the company's failure to take the problem seriously enough.

