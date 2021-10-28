Facebook changes name to Meta: The funniest memes and jokes

The social media site known as Facebook will still use that name, but its parent company has a new brand. On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company will be called "Meta" to reflect the company's focus on building a larger virtual world beyond the Facebook platform. The company also owns photo app Instagram, messaging app WhatsApp and more.

With a platform as popular as Facebook, an announcement this big couldn't go unmocked. The jokes flew even before this week's announcement, as we reported. But Zuckerberg's announcement just opened the door for more commentary.

Animaniacs

Immediately after the name was announced, the Twitter account for the reboot of the Animaniacs animated show picked up on it, quoting the line in its theme song that proclaims, "We did meta first."

We did meta first. — The Animaniacs (@TheAnimaniacs) October 28, 2021

Really? Meta?

Others imagined how the name choice came about, or simply marveled at the choice.

"Honest to god thought this was satire," wrote one Twitter user. "Honest to god. This is the kind of pseudonym they give tech companies in Hallmark movies because it's so ridiculously fake."

Honest to god thought this was satire. Honest to god. This is the kind of pseudonym they give tech companies in Hallmark movies because it’s so ridiculously fake. https://t.co/AHgl3P04Bv — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) October 28, 2021

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhahahahahaha… *gasps for breath*



“…Meta?”



WAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) October 28, 2021

Facebook: “Building the metaverse is going to take a level of creativity we’ve never seen before”



Also Facebook: “Our new name is Meta” — Inglourious Capital (@inglouriouscap) October 28, 2021

Overheard: But what’s the Meta for? — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 28, 2021

Changing name to Meat — Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021

Acronyms and more



"Meta" means "showing or suggesting an explicit awareness of itself or oneself as a member of its category : cleverly self-referential," according to Merriam-Webster. But some people thought it could be an acronym, such as "Mark Evading True Accountability," or "Mark Evading Tax Accountability."

META: Mark Evading True Accountability — Rick Horowitz (@Rick_Horowitz) October 28, 2021

Mark Evading Tax Accountability. — Orc-Slaying Fort Architect KiwiCthulu™ (@kiwicthulu) October 28, 2021

the Meta-morphosis by Franz Kafka — Alexandra PetriFYING!!! ooOOoo (@petridishes) October 28, 2021

Yesterday, upon the stair,

I Meta man who wasn’t there

He wasn’t there again today

I wish, I wish he’d go away — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 28, 2021

Facebook is the new RadioShack- remember when it rebranded itself to shack!!! That worked out well!! — martin J mcmahon (@MartinJmcmah) October 28, 2021

Because they're after your #meta data, of course — Elgin-Skye McLaren (@elginskye) October 28, 2021

Other name ideas



Some, of course, thought there were better choices out there than Meta.

"Was low-key hoping for book face," wrote one Twitter user.

Was low-key hoping for book face — Ⓜ️ (@shittalkermarco) October 28, 2021

"Suckerbook" would be quite appropriate as well..... — CÒÑ§ËŔVÅŤÏ§M SŮX (@McDee85) October 28, 2021

😅Meta?

It should just go all the way and call it Narcissism. — Julie (@TruBluBrewCru) October 28, 2021

"The Aristocrats" was right there — Andy (@FrancisTheSailr) October 28, 2021

I have a better name. pic.twitter.com/3NLYL6Fkiu — Mike Murphy (@mdmurphyla) October 28, 2021

What's in a name?



And people continued to note that a name change is perhaps not getting at Facebook's real problems.

Wrote one person, "Yeah sure, THIS was the issue with Facebook."

Yeah sure, THIS was the issue with Facebook. — PJ Courington (@PJCourington) October 28, 2021

The problem is not what Facebook is called.

The problem is what Facebook/Meta is. — Mark Cheesman 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇪🇺 🏴‍☠️ (@stilton54) October 28, 2021

So…don’t fix the problems…just change the name and move on? — MM Wilson (@ememwilson123) October 28, 2021