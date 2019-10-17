Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg defends decision to allow politicians to lie in ads

James Martin/CNET

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday stood by the social network's decision not to send political speech to third-party fact-checkers, a move that has drawn scrutiny, especially from Democrats in the US.

"I don't think most people want to live in a world where you can only post things that tech companies judge to be 100% true," Zuckerberg said during a speech at Georgetown University on Thursday.

Zuckerberg said providing people a voice and including everyone are central to everything he creates, comments that come as he fends off criticism that his company has too much power to shape social and political discourse. He also championed the role of technology platforms, saying they had "decentralized" power.

"People no longer have to rely on traditional gatekeepers," Zuckerberg said. "I actually believe that the much bigger story is how much these platforms have decentralized power by putting it directly into people's hands."

Zuckerberg also pushed back against the idea of banning political ads, arguing it would favor incumbents and whoever the media chooses to cover. It's an idea, though, Zuckerberg said the company has considered.

Facebook has faced mounting pressure to do more to combat misinformation, hate speech and other offensive content on the social network. The company also faces allegations that it censors conservative speech. Facebook has repeatedly denied the charge.

Over the last month, the company's hands-off approach to political speech has attracted more scrutiny, in particular a policy that allows politicians to post false information in advertisements on the social network.

Earlier this month, Facebook rejected a request from Joe Biden's presidential campaign to pull down an ad that contained misinformation about the former vice president. In response, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, a US Democratic senator from Massachusetts, ran an ad containing the false claim that Zuckerberg endorsed Trump to prove a point about the social network's policy. The ad noted it included misinformation.

Zuckerberg said Facebook's policy isn't designed to benefit politicians but "because we think people should be able to see for themselves what politicians are saying." In a Q&A after the speech, he pushed back against the idea that allowing politicians to lie in ads is "pro-conservative."

Zuckerberg has been talking to conservatives about their concerns about bias. He's had a quiet series of dinners with aggrieved conservatives to hear their complaints. In September, he also visited President Donald Trump and lawmakers from both parties during a rare visit to Washington DC.

But as the 2020 campaign season heats up, lawmakers have raised more concerns about the spread of misinformation on the social network along with "deep fakes" videos that use AI to make it appear like a person is uttering words they aren't.

"I think figuring out which types of deepfakes are actually a threat today, versus are a theoretical future threat once the technology advances, is one of the things that we need to make sure we get right," Zuckerberg said in an interview with The Washington Post.

The company faced criticism earlier this year for keeping up a manipulated video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that made the Democrat seem like she was slurring her words.

Zuckerberg's remarks on Thursday touched upon a wide range of topics, including calls to break up Facebook and the company's previous efforts to enter China. Zuckerberg reiterated Facebook's position that breaking up Instagram and WhatsApp from the company wouldn't solve the company's woes around privacy and other issues. He said the social network couldn't strike an agreement with China, but the silver lining is that the company has more freedom to fight for free expression.

Meanwhile, Facebook has been trying to improve how it moderates the billions of posts that flow through its site every day. The company is forming an oversight board to oversee some of its toughest content decisions. The board, which is expected to be made up of 40 members, plans to start hearing appeal cases next year.

"Building this institution is important to me personally because I'm not always going to be here, and I want to ensure the values of voice and free expression are enshrined deeply into how this company is governed," Zuckerberg said.

