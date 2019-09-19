Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with Donald Trump

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg met with President Donald Trump on Thursday during the tech mogul's rare visit at the nation's capital.

"Mark is in Washington DC meeting with policymakers to hear their concerns and talk about future internet regulation. He also had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump has repeatedly accused social media sites of being biased against conservatives, allegations that Facebook has denied. Facebook didn't share anymore details about what Zuckerberg discussed with Trump.

Axios, which earlier reported about the meeting, said the gathering between Trump and Zuckerberg was "unannounced."

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Zuckerberg has also been meeting with several lawmakers from both parties this week and discussing various topics including data privacy, accusations of conservative censorship, antitrust enforcement and government regulation.

It's Zuckerberg's first known visit to the capital since April 2018, when he testified before lawmakers in the wake of a major privacy scandal. Cambridge Analytica, a UK political consultancy, harvested the data of up to 87 million Facebook users without their permission.

Zuckerberg has been calling for more internet regulation around harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability.