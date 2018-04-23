James Martin/CNET

Facebook is confronting the adage, "If you don't pay for it, you're the product."

That belief has stung Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg repeatedly as people raise concerns over how much information they give to Facebook in exchange for its free service. Since mid-March, the Cambridge Analytica data-mining scandal has forced Facebook to confront the issue more directly than it ever has before.

Rob Goldman, Facebook's vice president of advertising, addresses that concern head Monday in a "Hard Questions" blog post as he answers the question: "If I'm not paying for Facebook, am I the product?"

"No. Our product is social media -- the ability to connect with the people that matter to you, wherever they are in the world," Goldman said in the post.

He compared Facebook's free use and business model with advertising for websites, newspapers and search engines.

"The core product is reading the news or finding information -- and the ads exist to fund that experience," he added.

The blog post also touched on how much data the social network has on its 2 billion users.

Advertising keeps the social network free, which Zuckerberg noted earlier this month during congressional testimony when lawmakers asked the CEO if the company would consider charging users. The question of a paid version of Facebook came up after Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg suggested that if users wanted it ad-free, Facebook might have to start charging a subscription fee.

Goldman said Facebook doesn't sell information to advertisers but does collect data on people in bulk to help advertisers target specific groups. He gave an example of a bike shop that wanted to specifically reach female cyclists in Atlanta. If your Facebook profile suggested you fit the mold, the social network would target ads to reach you.

"We provide advertisers with reports about the kinds of people seeing their ads and how their ads are performing, but we don't share information that personally identifies you," Goldman said.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.