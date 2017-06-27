Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Facebook past its prime? Pshaw. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today (on Facebook, naturally) that the social network now has 2 billion users per month.

The milestone means that Facebook is still the planet's most popular social network. The news underscores how Facebook's ever-growing community makes it more valuable as an ad platform. It also validates the social network's status as a place where people share news and ideas.

Meanwhile, Instagram -- which Facebook also owns -- topped 700 million users in April and reached its own milestone earlier this month: 250 million daily active users on Instagram Stories.

By comparison, Twitter had 328 million monthly users by the end of the first quarter of 2017, according to Statista.

"Each day, more than 175 million people share a Love reaction," Facebook said in a blog post, "And on average, over 800 million people like something on Facebook."

Facebook's Zuckerberg has 2 billion reasons to "love" that.