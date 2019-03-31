Every upcoming Marvel movie and TV show

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful film franchise of all time, having grossed more than $18 billion worldwide -- $4B of which it made last year alone. And despite the fact that Marvel Studios will soon release its 22nd film, 2019 could eclipse previous years in terms of not only box office, but cultural impact as the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Now, as the Infinity Saga comes to a close, and we celebrate the badass women of the the Marvel universe, Captain Marvel vies for the level of impact Black Panther had last year.

This year maintains the MCU's three-movies-per-year average with these releases:

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame trailer revealed

But that's all Marvel and Disney have confirmed. Beyond that, we don't know what comes after the next Spider-Man movie. We know the dates the next few Marvel Studios films will debut (eight random dates, in fact), but not which films will be attached to those dates. (We also have a list of every Marvel-branded film and TV show coming this year.)

Over the last few months, however, reputable Hollywood sites like Variety, Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter have begun reporting on not only the next few MCU films we could see, but -- thanks to the forthcoming Disney Plus streaming service -- some of the new MCU TV shows as well.

Earlier MCU shows like the Netflix shows and ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were and are produced by Marvel TV, under the guide of Executive Vice President and Head of Television Jeph Loeb. But they were never explicitly referenced by the movies.

The Disney Plus series will reportedly be overseen by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and will have bigger budgets than what's typically allocated for television shows.

With all that in mind, here's what we expect over the next few years, both rumored and confirmed. And we'll be sure to keep this list updated as things change.

Movies

Director: Cate Shortland



Writer: Jac Schaeffer



Expected release date: May 1, 2020



Status: Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on July 12, 2018.

Director: James Gunn



Writer: James Gunn



Expected release date: Unknown due to the break in production before Gunn's rehiring; could be as soon as 2020

Status: Reported moving forward, according to Deadline on March 15

Director: Scott Derrickson



Writer: Unannounced



Expected release date: May 7, 2021



Status: Confirmed by: The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 11, 2018



Eternals

Director: Chloe Zhao



Writer: Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo



Expected release date: Nov. 6, 2021



Confirmed by: The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Sept. 21, 2018



Director: Destin Daniel Cretton



Writer: Dave Callaham



Expected release date: Feb. 18, 2022



Status: Confirmed by Deadline on Dec. 3, 2018



Director: Ryan Coogler



Writer: Ryan Coogler



Expected release date: Feb. 12, 2021



Status: Confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 11, 2018



Marvel Studios

TV

Showrunner: Jac Schaeffer



Expected release date: Fall 2019



Status: Confirmed by Variety on Sept. 18, 2018



Showrunner: Michael Waldron



Expected release date: Fall 2019



Status: Confirmed by Variety on Sept. 18, 2018



Showrunner: Malcolm Spellman



Expected release date: Winter 2020



Status: Confirmed by Variety on Oct. 30, 2018



Hawkeye

Showrunner: Unannounced

Expected release date: 2020

Status: Rumored

Lady Sif

Showrunner: Unannounced

Expected release date: 2020

Status: Rumored

Showrunner: Unannounced

Expected release date: 2020?

Status: Rumored