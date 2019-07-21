CNET también está disponible en español.

Mahershala Ali to star in Blade, Marvel reveals at Comic-Con 2019

Didn't see that one coming...

2019 Comic-Con International - Marvel Studios Panel

Mahershala Ali and Kevin Feige attend the Marvel Studios panel during Comic-Con International 2019. 

Marvel Studios went wild and revealed its Phase 4 movie lineup at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 this Saturday, but still managed to come up with one big surprise: a new version of Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, is also on the way.

At this point we have little info other than Ali's casting. Most likely Blade will be a cinematic release but it could appear on Disney Plus.

It's been awhile since Blade has had any screen time. The last time we saw him he was being played by Wesley Snipes. Blade's return is a timely one.

No release date was announced. But others like Black Widow (May 1, 2020), the Eternals (Nov. 6 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings  (Feb. 12, 2021), Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021) and Thor: Love and Thunder (Nov. 5, 2021) all now have concrete dates.

It's going to be a big couple of years for Marvel and Disney.

Originally published July 20. 

