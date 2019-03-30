April is coming up fast and there are plenty of films coming to Hulu to get excited about. You can check out a few fantastic 2018 movies, including the horror hit A Quiet Place and the lesser known but excellent Western The Sisters Brothers.

Rom-com lovers will be pleased as Hulu has some great films coming. Hulu's getting the Marilyn Monroe classic The Seven Year Itch. I recommend checking out the very adorable Christina Ricci and James McAvoy in Penelope. Or you can watch two films featuring the greatest love story ever (Morticia and Gomez Addams) because Hulu's getting both The Addams Family and Addams Family Values.

Available on Hulu, April 2019

April 1

Alone: Complete Season 5

Ancient Aliens: Complete Seasons 1, 2, 3, 13

Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1

Born Behind Bars: Complete Season 1

Cults and Extreme Belief: Complete Season 1

Intervention: Complete Season 20

Into The Dark: I'm Just F*cking With You: Episode 7 Premiere

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 4

Mountain Men: Complete Season 1

Raising Tourettes: Complete Season 1

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 3

1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

The Addams Family (1991)

Addams Family Values (1993)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

America's Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story (2003)

An Everlasting Piece (2000)

At Close Range (1986)

Barton Fink (1991)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven's 2nd (1993)

Beethoven's 3rd (1999)

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Big Fat Liar (2002)

Blow (2001)

Blown Away (1994)

Bounce (2000)

The Cable Guy (1996)

Case 39 (2009)

The Clearing (2002)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Curious George: Follow that Monkey (2009)

Darkness (2002)

The Dark Mile (2017)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief (2007)

Dragonslayer (1981)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Everything Must Go (2011)

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985)

Foxfire (1996)

Funny About Love (1990)

Funny Cow (2017)

Gloves Off (2017)

Goldfinger (1964)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

Happy Feet (2006)

Hollywood Homicide (2003)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

In A World... (2013)

The Jerk (1979)

Jersey Girl (2004)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Law of the Lawless (1964)

Liberty Stands Still (2002)

License to Drive (1988)

Like Mike (2002)

Little Monsters (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Minus Man (1999)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

One Million American Dreams (2018)

Painkillers (2018)

Penelope (2006)

Playing By Heart (1998)

Practical Magic (1998)

Primal Fear (1996)

Project Nim (2011)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

The Seven Year Itch (1955)

Sex Drive (2008)

The Shining (1980)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

The Spy who Loved Me (1977)

Stories we Tell (2013)

Sunshine Cleaning (2009)

The Time Traveler's Wife (2009)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Undisputed (2002)

Uninvited Guest (1999)

Up in Smoke (1978)

Up in the Air (2009)

White Noise (2005)

The World is not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

April 2

One-Punch Man: Special (Viz)

A Quiet Place (2018)

Air Strike (2018)

Weightless (2018)

April 5

Marvel's Cloak & Dagger: Season 2 Premiere

April 7

Rick Steves' Europe: Complete Season 10

April 8

Finding Your Feet (2018)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

April 9

One-Punch Man: Season 2 Premiere

Destroyer (2018)

April 10

The Bold Type: Season 3 Premiere

Chio's School Road: Season 1

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord: Season 1

April 11

The Last Ship: Season 5 Premiere

Tyrel (2018)

April 12

Pledge (2019)

April 14

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

April 15

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 3

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1&2

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Complete Seasons 11-13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 1

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 5

How the Earth Works: Complete Season 1

The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 2 & 3

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Season 2

Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Treehouse Masters: Complete Seasons 8-10

Unearthed: Complete Seasons 2 & 3

What on Earth: Complete Seasons 2 & 3

Yukon Men: Complete Season 6

Enchanted April (1991)

Master of Disguise (2002)

We Are Columbine (2018)

April 17

Bless This Mess: Series Premiere (ABC)

Overboard (2018)

April 18

I Am The Night: Complete Season 1 (TNT)

The Quake (2019)

April 19

Ramy: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

April 21

Book Club (2018)

Noma - My Perfect Storm (2015)

April 22

The Posh Frock Shop: Complete Season 1

The Next Three Days (2010)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

April 23

Overlord: Episodes 1-13

Arcadia (2019)

Beast of the Water (2019)

April 24

Border (2019)

Don't Go (2018)

April 27

Welcome to the Rileys (2010)

April 28

Attack on Titan: Season 3, Part 2 Premiere

April 29

Fairy Tail: Season 9, Episodes 291-303

Waiting for Superman (2010)

April 30

Vikings: Complete Season 5B

Hunting Evil (2019)

Leaving Hulu in April

April 30

A Thousand Junkies (2017)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Abduction (2011)

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre (2002)

Bleeding Heart (2015)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Chaos (2005)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Daybreakers (2009)

Cake (2006)

Delta Farce (2007)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Foolish (1999)

Freedomland (2006)

Hairspray (1988)

He Got Game (1998)

Lars and the Real Girl (2007)

Marathon Man (1976)

Maximum Security (1990)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Next Day Air (2009)

No Greater Love (2017)

Priceless (2016)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Silver (1993)

Space Jam (1996)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Tomcats (2001)

Tyler Perry's Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Unforgettable (1996)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Wayne's World (1992)