Every new movie and show on Netflix: September 2019

Autumn is practically here and we're about to see the return of Halloween candy, the almighty pumpkin spice latte and the unnecessary pumpkin spice Spam. Oh, and a new batch of films and shows are coming to Netflix.

On the original docu-series front the second volume of Jon Favreau's The Chef Show comes to Netflix on Sept 13. Yum! And on Sept 25 Abstract: The Art of Design finally returns for it's second season. Talk about a good month for visual eye candy!

Netflix has some pretty solid comedy film offerings this month. Zach Galifianakis's Between Two Ferns is coming to Netflix as a full length movie, because reasons. And if the film is half as good as any of his previous interviews, we're in for a good laugh. Netflix is also getting a few classics on Sept 1 including Superbad and Stripes.

Available on Netflix, September 2019

Sept 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante's Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister's Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Sept 4

The World We Make

Sept 6

Archibald's Next Big Thing

Article 15

Elite: Season 2

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3

The Spy

Sept 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn

Shameless (U.S): Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020

Sept 12

The I-Land

The Mind, Explained

Turbo

Sept 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea

I'm Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

The Ranch: Part 7

Tall Girl

Unbelievable

Sept 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Sept 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Sept 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth

Sept 18

Come and Find Me

Sept 19

Océans

Sept 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Criminal

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2

Fastest Car: Season 2

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey

Sept 21

Sarah's Key

Sept 23

Team Kaylie

Sept 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

Sept 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2

Birders

El recluso

Furie

Glitch: Season 3

Sept 26

Explained: Season 2

The Grandmaster

Sept 27

Bard of Blood

Dragons: Rescue Riders

El marginal: Season 3

In the Shadow of the Moon

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician

Skylines

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury

Vis a vis: Season 4

Sept 30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum

Leaving Netflix in September

Sept 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney's Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Sept 4

Kicking and Screaming

Sept 6

Honey 3

Sept 9

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Sept 14

Disney's Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

Sept 15

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Sept 16

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Sept 20

Carol

Sept 23

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Sept 24

Portlandia: Season 1-5

Sept 25

Parenthood: Season 1-6

Sept 26