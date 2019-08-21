Every new movie and show on Netflix: September 2019

Autumn is practically here and we're about to see the return of Halloween candy, the almighty pumpkin spice latte and the unnecessary pumpkin spice Spam. Oh, and a new batch of films and shows are coming to Netflix.
On the original docu-series front the second volume of Jon Favreau's The Chef Show comes to Netflix on Sept 13. Yum! And on Sept 25 Abstract: The Art of Design finally returns for it's second season. Talk about a good month for visual eye candy!
Netflix has some pretty solid comedy film offerings this month. Zach Galifianakis's Between Two Ferns is coming to Netflix as a full length movie, because reasons. And if the film is half as good as any of his previous interviews, we're in for a good laugh. Netflix is also getting a few classics on Sept 1 including Superbad and Stripes.
Available on Netflix, September 2019
Sept 1
- 300
- 68 Kill
- American Psycho (2000)
- Dante's Peak
- Elena
- For the Birds
- Igor
- Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
- Moving Art: Season 3
- My Sister's Keeper
- Mystic River
- Olmo & the Seagull
- Open Season
- Rebel in the Rye
- Scream: Season 3
- Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
- Spookley the Square Pumpkin
- Stripes
- Superbad
- The Lake House
- The Last Exorcism
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Saint
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- The Walking Dead: Season 9
- Uncle Naji in UAE
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Sept 4
- The World We Make
Sept 6
- Archibald's Next Big Thing
- Article 15
- Elite: Season 2
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3
- The Spy
Sept 9
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Sept 10
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
- Eat Pray Love
- Evelyn
- Shameless (U.S): Season 9
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020
Sept 12
- The I-Land
- The Mind, Explained
- Turbo
Sept 13
- The Chef Show: Volume 2
- Head Count
- Hello, Privilege. It's Me, Chelsea
- I'm Sorry: Season 2
- Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
- The Ranch: Part 7
- Tall Girl
- Unbelievable
Sept 14
- We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Sept 15
- Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
- Steal a Pencil for Me
- Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
Sept 17
- Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
- The Last Kids on Earth
Sept 18
- Come and Find Me
Sept 19
- Océans
Sept 20
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie
- Criminal
- Daddy Issues
- Disenchantment: Part 2
- Fastest Car: Season 2
- Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
- Las del hockey
Sept 21
- Sarah's Key
Sept 23
- Team Kaylie
Sept 24
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse
- Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Sept 25
- Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2
- Birders
- El recluso
- Furie
- Glitch: Season 3
Sept 26
- Explained: Season 2
- The Grandmaster
Sept 27
- Bard of Blood
- Dragons: Rescue Riders
- El marginal: Season 3
- In the Shadow of the Moon
- Locked Up: Season 4
- The Politician
- Skylines
- Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
- Vis a vis: Season 4
Sept 30
- Gotham: Season 5
- Mo Gilligan: Momentum
Leaving Netflix in September
Sept 1
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- A Clockwork Orange
- Angels & Demons
- Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
- Batman Begins
- Battlefield Earth
- Californication: Season 1-7
- Eight Legged Freaks
- Emma
- Ghost Ship
- Gothika
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hercules
- High-Rise
- Magic Mike
- Meet Joe Black
- Miami Vice
- Monster House
- Mr. Mom
- Disney's Mulan
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
- Revolutionary Road
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
- Sydney White
- The Dark Knight
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- The First Monday in May
- The Hangover
Sept 4
- Kicking and Screaming
Sept 6
- Honey 3
Sept 9
- Leroy & Stitch
- Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Sept 14
- Disney's Pocahontas
- Tulip Fever
Sept 15
- Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
Sept 16
- Super Genius: Season 1
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Sept 20
- Carol
Sept 23
- The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Sept 24
- Portlandia: Season 1-5
Sept 25
- Parenthood: Season 1-6
Sept 26
- Bachelorette
- Night School
