Every new movie and show on Hulu: November 2019

Get in the holiday mood or relive teenage awkwardness with fresh flicks from Hulu

bs-02696-rc-rgb

Watch Booksmart, trust me.

 Francois Duhamel

The Holidays are near, and Hulu is ramping up its festive cheer with classics like Giada's Holiday Handbook, Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas, and Fatal Attraction. Not in a holiday mood? Hulu has you covered!

Coming-of-age flick (and my personal favorite movie of the year) Booksmart is hitting Hulu Nov. 18. It's heart-warming and hilarious, and Billie Lourd is a true highlight. Arriving Nov. 1 is Into the Dark -- a new Hulu original anthology series with each episode inspired by a holiday. Perfect timing! If horror isn't your thing, the full first season of Dollface is dropping Nov. 15, and follows Jules (Kat Dennings) as she tries to re-enter the world of female friendship after a breakup.

Check out the full list of arrivals here:

Available Nov. 1

  • America's Cutest: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)
  • Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
  • Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)
  • Into The Dark: Pilgrim: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)
  • Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 1 (ITV)
  • Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Seasons 1&2 (TLC)
  • Too Cute!: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)
  • A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)
  • A Simple Plan (1998)
  • Albert (2016)
  • Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
  • Chinatown (1974)
  • The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)
  • Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
  • Double Jeopardy (1999)
  • The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)
  • Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
  • Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex, but were Afraid to Ask (1972)
  • Fantastic Four (2005)
  • Fatal Attraction (1987)
  • Fever Pitch (2005)
  • Fire with Fire (2012)
  • The Firm (1993)
  • Flashdance (1983)
  • Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
  • Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
  • Freelancers (2012)
  • Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
  • Gloria (2014)
  • Head of State (2003)
  • Home for the Holidays (1995)
  • I Heart Huckabees (2004)
  • In Enemy Hands (2003)
  • Interview with a Vampire (1994)
  • Kingpin (1996)
  • Light Sleeper (1992)
  • Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Madea's Witness Protection (2012)
  • Magic Mike (2012)
  • The Mexican (2001)
  • The Nightingale (2019)
  • Overlord (2018)
  • The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
  • Reds (1981)
  • The Ring (2002)
  • Santa Hunters (2014)
  • Shall We Dance? (2004)
  • Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2002)
  • Soapdish (1991)
  • Spy Next Door (2010)
  • Summers Moon (2009)
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
  • Terminator Salvation (2009)
  • Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
  • Tiny Christmas (2017)
  • The Two Jakes (1990)
  • Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
  • Undisputed (2002)
  • Waiting... (2005)
  • You Laugh but It's True (2011)

Available Nov. 4

  • Denial (2016)

Available Nov. 5

  • Framing John Delorean (2019)

Available Nov. 6

  • Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story (2017)
  • The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Available Nov. 7

  • Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Available Nov. 9

  • You're the Worst: Complete Season 5 (FX)

Available Nov. 13

  • Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)
  • Ugly Dolls (2018)

Available Nov. 14

  • Instant Family (2018)
  • Veronica Mars (2014)

Available Nov. 15

  • Dollface: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Creed II (2018)
  • Wings of the Dove (1997)

Available Nov. 18                                                                                                                                                         

  • Booksmart (2019) 
  • The Tomorrow Man (2019)                                                                                                                                                                            

Available Nov. 19

  • Apple Tree Yard: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
  • Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power (2019)
  • The Quiet One (2019)

Available Nov. 20

  • Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

Available Nov. 22

  • The Accident: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)
  • Vita & Virginia (2019)

Available Nov. 24

  • Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2010)

Available Nov. 25

  • Love & Mercy (2015)

Available Nov. 26

  • NOS4A2: Complete Season 1 (AMC)
  • Astronaut (2019)

Available Nov. 27

  • Meeting Gorbachev (2019)

Available Nov. 28

  • Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

  • His Dark Materials: Series Premiere (11/4)
  • Daniel Sloss: X: Comedy Special (11/2)

The following are available with the Starz premium add-on:

  • Dublin Murders: Series Premiere (11/10)
  • Half Baked (1998) (11/1)
  • Hugo (2011) (11/1)
  • National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) (11/1)
  • Rollerball (2002) (11/1)
  • Sixteen Candles (1984) (11/1)
  • The Breakfast Club (1985) (11/1)
  • The Interpreter (2005) (11/1)
  • West Side Story (1961) (11/1)
  • The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007) (11/8)
  • The Burbs (1989) (11/14)
  • Coneheads (1993) (11/15)
  • Date and Switch (2014) (11/15)
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) (11/15)
  • Psycho (1998) (11/15)
  • Psycho II (1983) (11/15)
  • Psycho III (1986) (11/15)
  • Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990) (11/15)
  • Snake Eyes (1998) (11/15)
  • The Brady Bunch Movie (19955) (11/15)
  • The Mod Squad (1999) (11/15)
  • Away We Go (2009) (11/16)
  • Burn After Reading (2008) (11/16)
  • Mamma Mia! (2008) (11/16)
  • State of Play (2009) (11/16)
  • The Addams Family (1991) (11/16)
  • Jack and Jill (2011) (11/21)

The following are available with the Showtime premium add-on:

  • Back to Life: Series Premiere (11/10)
  • Shameless: Season 10 Premiere (11/10)
  • Ray Donovan: Season 7 Premiere (11/17)
