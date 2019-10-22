Every new movie and show on Hulu: November 2019

Francois Duhamel

The Holidays are near, and Hulu is ramping up its festive cheer with classics like Giada's Holiday Handbook, Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas, and Fatal Attraction. Not in a holiday mood? Hulu has you covered!

Coming-of-age flick (and my personal favorite movie of the year) Booksmart is hitting Hulu Nov. 18. It's heart-warming and hilarious, and Billie Lourd is a true highlight. Arriving Nov. 1 is Into the Dark -- a new Hulu original anthology series with each episode inspired by a holiday. Perfect timing! If horror isn't your thing, the full first season of Dollface is dropping Nov. 15, and follows Jules (Kat Dennings) as she tries to re-enter the world of female friendship after a breakup.

Check out the full list of arrivals here:

Available Nov. 1



America's Cutest: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)

Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Into The Dark: Pilgrim: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Seasons 1&2 (TLC)

Too Cute!: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)

A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Albert (2016)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Chinatown (1974)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex, but were Afraid to Ask (1972)

Fantastic Four (2005)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Fire with Fire (2012)

The Firm (1993)

Flashdance (1983)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Freelancers (2012)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

Gloria (2014)

Head of State (2003)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

In Enemy Hands (2003)

Interview with a Vampire (1994)

Kingpin (1996)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea's Witness Protection (2012)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Mexican (2001)

The Nightingale (2019)

Overlord (2018)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

Reds (1981)

The Ring (2002)

Santa Hunters (2014)

Shall We Dance? (2004)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2002)

Soapdish (1991)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Summers Moon (2009)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Tiny Christmas (2017)

The Two Jakes (1990)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Undisputed (2002)

Waiting... (2005)

You Laugh but It's True (2011)

Available Nov. 4



Denial (2016)

Available Nov. 5

Framing John Delorean (2019)

Available Nov. 6



Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story (2017)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Available Nov. 7

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Available Nov. 9



You're the Worst: Complete Season 5 (FX)

Available Nov. 13



Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)

Ugly Dolls (2018)

Available Nov. 14



Instant Family (2018)

Veronica Mars (2014)

Available Nov. 15



Dollface: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Creed II (2018)

Wings of the Dove (1997)

Available Nov. 18

Booksmart (2019)

The Tomorrow Man (2019)

Available Nov. 19



Apple Tree Yard: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power (2019)

The Quiet One (2019)



Available Nov. 20



Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

Available Nov. 22

The Accident: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Vita & Virginia (2019)

Available Nov. 24



Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2010)

Available Nov. 25

Love & Mercy (2015)

Available Nov. 26



NOS4A2: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Astronaut (2019)

Available Nov. 27



Meeting Gorbachev (2019)

Available Nov. 28



Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:



His Dark Materials: Series Premiere (11/4)

Daniel Sloss: X: Comedy Special (11/2)

The following are available with the Starz premium add-on:



Dublin Murders: Series Premiere (11/10)

Half Baked (1998) (11/1)

Hugo (2011) (11/1)

National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) (11/1)

Rollerball (2002) (11/1)

Sixteen Candles (1984) (11/1)

The Breakfast Club (1985) (11/1)

The Interpreter (2005) (11/1)

West Side Story (1961) (11/1)

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007) (11/8)

The Burbs (1989) (11/14)

Coneheads (1993) (11/15)

Date and Switch (2014) (11/15)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) (11/15)

Psycho (1998) (11/15)

Psycho II (1983) (11/15)

Psycho III (1986) (11/15)

Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990) (11/15)

Snake Eyes (1998) (11/15)

The Brady Bunch Movie (19955) (11/15)

The Mod Squad (1999) (11/15)

Away We Go (2009) (11/16)

Burn After Reading (2008) (11/16)

Mamma Mia! (2008) (11/16)

State of Play (2009) (11/16)

The Addams Family (1991) (11/16)

Jack and Jill (2011) (11/21)

