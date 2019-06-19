Every new movie and show on Amazon: July 2019

July is almost here which means Amazon is getting a fresh batch of movies and shows. Unfortunately for us Amazon has a fairly underwhelming lineup for July. In fairness to Amazon I would like to point out that the second season of Amazon's original series Fleabag, which dropped in May, was so unbelievably incredibly phenomenally good that it bought at least a few months of goodwill with me. (Seriously, go watch Fleabag right now.)
So here's what's good. The horror masterpiece Rosemary's Baby comes to Amazon on July 31. You can also check out the excellent crime thriller Gone Baby Gone on July 12. If you're looking for some silly, over the top comedies you can check out Dumb and Dumber and Rat Race. Trekkies can rejoice in the five Star Trek films coming on July 31 as well.
Amazon's also getting Urban Cowboy. I know. Just go watch Fleabag already.
Available on Amazon Prime, July 2019
July 1
- Under the Silver Lake (2019)
July 2
- Phoenix (2014)
July 3
- Peterloo
July 5
- Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny S1B -- Amazon Original series
July 7
- Marshall (2017)
July 9
- Witless Protections (2008)
July 10
- Trapped S2
July 12
- Gone Baby Gone (2007)
- Comicstaan S2 -- Amazon Original series
July 13
- Never Grow Old (2019)
July 14
- No Vacancy (1999)
- Tabaluga (2018)
July 15
- Love Happens (2009)
July 19
- Trading Paint (2019)
- All or Nothing S4 -- Amazon Original series
July 21
- Time Freak (2018)
July 23
- Serenity (2019)
- Hellboy (2019)
July 26
- The Boys S1 -- Amazon Original series
- Dino Dana S3 -- Amazon Original series
July 27
- A Vigilante (2019)
July 28
- After Darkness (2018)
- Pennyworth, S1, Epix
July 29
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)
July 31
- A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
- A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013)
- Arctic (2018)
- American Heart (1992)
- Chinese Box (1997)
- Corpse Bride (2005)
- Dumb and Dumber (1994)
- Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
- Eight Men Out (1988)
- Furry Vengeance (2010)
- Good Advice (2001)
- Hackers (1995)
- Ingenious (2009)
- Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
- Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996)
- My Bloody Valentine (2009)
- Rat Race (2001)
- Rosemary's Baby (1968)
- S.W.A.T. (2003)
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
- Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
- Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
- Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
- The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)
- The Rainmaker (1997)
- Tracker (2010)
- Twelve Monkeys (1995)
- Urban Cowboy (1980)
