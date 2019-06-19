Every new movie and show on Amazon: July 2019

Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios

July is almost here which means Amazon is getting a fresh batch of movies and shows. Unfortunately for us Amazon has a fairly underwhelming lineup for July. In fairness to Amazon I would like to point out that the second season of Amazon's original series Fleabag, which dropped in May, was so unbelievably incredibly phenomenally good that it bought at least a few months of goodwill with me. (Seriously, go watch Fleabag right now.)

So here's what's good. The horror masterpiece Rosemary's Baby comes to Amazon on July 31. You can also check out the excellent crime thriller Gone Baby Gone on July 12. If you're looking for some silly, over the top comedies you can check out Dumb and Dumber and Rat Race. Trekkies can rejoice in the five Star Trek films coming on July 31 as well.

Amazon's also getting Urban Cowboy. I know. Just go watch Fleabag already.

Available on Amazon Prime, July 2019

July 1

Under the Silver Lake (2019)

July 2

Phoenix (2014)

July 3

Peterloo

July 5

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny S1B -- Amazon Original series

July 7

Marshall (2017)

July 9

Witless Protections (2008)

July 10

Trapped S2

July 12

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Comicstaan S2 -- Amazon Original series

July 13

Never Grow Old (2019)

July 14

No Vacancy (1999)

Tabaluga (2018)

July 15

Love Happens (2009)

July 19

Trading Paint (2019)

All or Nothing S4 -- Amazon Original series

July 21

Time Freak (2018)

July 23

Serenity (2019)

Hellboy (2019)

July 26

The Boys S1 -- Amazon Original series

Dino Dana S3 -- Amazon Original series

July 27

A Vigilante (2019)

July 28

After Darkness (2018)

Pennyworth, S1, Epix

July 29

The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)

July 31

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013)

Arctic (2018)

American Heart (1992)

Chinese Box (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Advice (2001)

Hackers (1995)

Ingenious (2009)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Rat Race (2001)

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

The Rainmaker (1997)

Tracker (2010)

Twelve Monkeys (1995)

Urban Cowboy (1980)