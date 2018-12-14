What better way to start 2019 than with a movie night? Amazon is getting Eighth Grade, Bo Burnham's directorial debut about a slightly awkward teenage girl's last week of middle school. The movie was one of my favorite 2018 releases and it had me reliving my own middle school trauma right there in the movie theater.

If the holidays didn't scare you off from sweets entirely, Amazon is also picking up Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory on Jan. 1. Or if you'd like something edgier, there's also Terry Gilliam's Brazil.

Sundance

Available on Amazon Prime, January 2019

January TBD

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle



Jan. 1

Breaking Big, Season 1



First Civilizations, Season 1



Frontline, Season 36



Nova Wonders, Season 1



A Beautiful Mind (2001)



Alpha Dog (2006)



Brazil (1985)



GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II (2018)



Going to War (2018)



Jane Eyre (2011)



Reprisal (2018)



Rwanda: The Royal Tour (2018)



The Art of the Shine (2018)



The Jazz Ambassadors (2018)



Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)



Jan. 3

Leave No Trace (2018)



Jan. 4

Beautiful Boy



Sherlock Gnomes (2018)



Jan. 11

Informer, Season 2



Jan. 12

Final Score



Jan. 13

Jan. 16

The Debt (2010)



Jan. 18

The Grand Tour, Season 3



Jan. 19

Fahrenheit 11/9 (2018)



Jan. 25

Four More Shots Please!, Season 1

Escobar: Paradise Lost (2014)

Jan. 29

Endeavour, Season 5

