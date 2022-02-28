Euphoria Season 2 Finale Recap: A Jaw-Dropping Conclusion

HBO Max

Warning: Spoilers for the season finale of Euphoria ahead.

This season of Euphoria has brought a swath of hard-to-watch moments. A couple of episodes ago, Rue verbally attacked her friends and family and tore her house apart when they destroyed her drug stash. In the following episode, Nate held a gun to Maddy's head, then to his own, to get her to give up an incriminating disc. But the season finale, which aired Sunday, really kicked up the tension. I don't remember the last time I've held my breath, covered my face with my hands and felt tears welling in my eyes while watching an episode of television. This episode was excruciating.

We'll get to the scene that flattened me soon enough, but to help make sense of everything, let's start from the top.

The season 2 finale wasted no time in addressing the foremost question on everyone's mind from the penultimate episode -- why Fez didn't make it to Lexi's play. The episode starts with Fez announcing he's going to leave for the play, as we saw in episode 7. He then gets stopped by Custer. We know Custer is helping the police take down Fez and Ashtray for Mouse's murder. When Custer begins to talk about Mouse, Faye, the only other person who knows Custer's intentions, drops a glass, which shatters on the floor. Then -- in an amazingly unexpected move -- she puts a finger to her mouth, indicating Fez should stay quiet.

Faye begins to say that drug dealer Laurie murdered Mouse. But just as odds seem to be turning against Custer, Ashtray fatally stabs him in the neck.

Before we see the implications of that, we're taken through a sweet flashback of Fez and Lexi talking on the phone, and then warped back to Lexi's play. Cassie, freshly dumped by Nate, makes her way on stage and starts berating Lexi. She claims Lexi put on the play to humiliate her, and starts to pick a fight with a cast member. Then a long-awaited moment comes to fruition. Maddy still hadn't truly been able to have it out with Cassie after learning she and Nate were sleeping together. In a scene set to comedic circus music, Maddy runs on stage and slaps Cassie, then chases her off.

The drama puts Lexi in low spirits, but after a crowd-cheer started by Rue, she returns to the stage and the play resumes. We also learn through a flashback that Rue has made amends with Elliot, but not Jules. The scene gifts us with a full-length song performed by Elliot, who's portrayed by musician Dominic Fike.

The show then drops us back into Fez and Ashtray's house, where Fez tells Ashtray he's taking the fall for the murder when the police come. Ashtray doesn't listen, and winds up locking himself in the bathroom with firearms and ammunition.

HBO Max

Meanwhile, we see Nate walking up to his dad's business with a gun in tow. Nate reveals to Cal he found videos of Cal having sex with prostitutes when he was just 11. Cal opens up to his son, saying that he loves Nate and regrets not keeping him safe. But Nate says he doesn't want an apology, just revenge. He pulls out a flash drive that has "everything" on it. We see police car lights appear outside and Cal is arrested.

The dark events continue. We're back in Fezco's house, and he can't get Ashtray to open the door. The police burst in, and Fez begs them not to shoot, pleading that Ashtray is just a kid. Ash fires the first bullets through the door, and one of them hits Fez in the gut. While he lays on the floor bleeding, Fez continues to scream for the officers to stop. The end only comes when Ash shoots a policeman at close range, then Ash is shot off-screen.

The roughly four-minute scene is brutal and excruciating. I might go out on a limb and say the heaviest stuff on a teen show maybe ever? (Though I admittedly haven't been keeping up with Riverdale lately). An hour later, my head is still pounding.

We get more of Lexi's play, featuring flashbacks with Rue at her father's funeral and Lexi at her father's bedside, and we even get a rare scene in which the pair have a heart-to-heart. It's sweet, but my attention is continuously interrupted by the fact that we don't know if Fez is going to be OK. Our last sight of him is right after Ash's death, as the police officers carry him off. At the very end of the episode, Rue reveals she's stayed sober throughout the rest of the school year.

This cap on the season was a doozy -- and there are plenty more details to unpack. (We likely have lots of time to do so, given the two and a half-year gap between seasons 1 and 2). What we know for sure: Nate Jacobs still sucks. Rue seems to be doing OK. And this was one hell of an episode.

Stray observations:

In between the opening scene at Fez's house and Lexi's play, we see a flashback to an undeniably sweet Fexi moment, which makes everything that much harder to bear. What is Lexi going to do when she finds out what happened? I'm a mess.