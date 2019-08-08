CNET también está disponible en español.

ESPN reportedly pulls X Games Apex tournament broadcast after mass shootings

The decision was made out of respect for the victims of deadly shootings in El Paso and Dayton, according to a note to affiliates.

People hug at the makeshift memorial for victims of the shooting that left 22 people dead at a Walmart, in El Paso, Texas.

 Mark Ralston/Getty Images

ESPN and sister network ABC Sports have reportedly decided to cancel a planned broadcast this weekend of X Games Apex Legends EXP Invitational in the wake of a pair of deadly mass shootings last weekend. ESPN said in a note to affiliates that the decision was made out of respect for the shooting victims and all those affected by tragedy, according to a note tweeted out by esports figure Rod Breslau.

The last-player-standing, battle royale shooter tournament was held last Friday and Saturday but wasn't scheduled to be broadcast until Sunday on ESPN News. Instead, the Disney-owned network plans to broadcast a rerun of E:60: Forever Broncos, according to the note.

The date on the posted note, Aug. 6, suggests that the network made its programming decision roughly three days after a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, claimed 22 lives and injured more than two dozen people. Another shooting a few hours later in Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people and wounded 27 others.

In August 2018, EA canceled the remaining qualifying events in its Madden Classic competition after a shooting at a video game tournament that left three dead and injured 11.

ESPN didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

