Equifax ex-CEO: Here's what went wrong

James Martin/CNET

So, how did hackers get their hands on the personal information of more than 143 million people?

That's what Richard F. Smith, the former CEO of Equifax, is set to explain before the House Energy and Commerce Committee Tuesday. In prepared remarks released Monday, he gave his take on what happened.

The investigation is ongoing, Smith's prepared remarks say, "but it appears that the breach occurred because of both human error and technology failures."

Smith's remarks will begin with an apology. Equifax didn't live up to its responsibility to protect personal information on millions of people, Smith's statement reads. "As CEO I was ultimately responsible for what happened on my watch. Equifax was entrusted with Americans' private data and we let them down. To each and every person affected by this breach, I am deeply sorry that this occurred."

Smith's testimony begins Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.