Epic's free game this week is a "bullet hell" action game with a lot of typing

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. 2020 has been a banner year for Epic's game giveaways -- we've gotten GTA5, Civilization VI, Hitman, and Watchdogs 2 for free, just to name a few. But I guarantee you that this week's game is unlike anything you've played lately. this week. and it's the only bullet hell typing game I'm aware of.

In this crazy action title, you need to dodge bullets from all manner of evil creatures while exorcising them back to hell -- and you do that by typing spells. This is a real left brain/right brain challenge, because you need to type while actively dodging bullets.

The game includes ten unique boss fights with traditional bullet hell-style action, puzzles and storytelling. Meanwhile you need to type -- in both English and Latin -- while staying alive.

Ordinarily $15, you have until Thursday, Nov. 19 to claim this game for free. After that, it returns to regular price. If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free games, which are yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install the games right away if you don't want to.

