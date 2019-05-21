Epic teases Fortnite X Jordan crossover

Epic Games

Fortnite Season 9 already had one crossover event with John Wick, but developer Epic Games is already teasing a new basketball-themed event that may include an appearance of number 23 himself.

Players saw on Tuesday a new message of the day from Epic that said, "Game recognize Game. Drop in tomorrow." The image used for the news was the iconic Jumpman logo used for Michael Jordan sneakers. Epic also tweeted Tuesday an image using only the goat, basketball, sneaker and red triangle.

Wednesday is the release of the next Fortnite update, v9.10. Updates include various bug fixes, new content and in some cases, special events. The v9.01 patch included the John Wick limited time mode, which went live on the release date of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

It's unclear what this Fortnite X Jordan crossover event would entail. Epic added the ability to shoot basketballs in Season 5 last July. During that season, Epic also released the Jumpshot and Triple Threat basketball skins.

Epic didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.