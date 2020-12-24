Epic is giving away a new free game every day for the rest of the year

Epic

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate occasionally -- you probably know that gives away at least one free game each Thursday. Epic is shaking things up a bit for the remainder of 2020. Every day until New Year's, Epic is offering a different free game. So not only will you need to act fast to grab your free game, but it pays to check in often. If you play your cards right, you have the chance to amass 10 more games you can play in 2021.

Wednesday's free game is , a visually stunning and well-regarded puzzle-laden platformer. This would ordinarily be $20 well spent, and now it's free.

After Thursday, I will be vacationing with my Oculus Quest 2 and Stadia account for the rest of the week. If you're curious, it looks like the remaining games through the weekend will be Darkest Dungeon, My Time At Portia and Night in the Woods (those links go to their respective pages on GameSpot if you want to know more). Want one of these for free? You've got 24 hours, starting at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) each morning to claim the day's game, after which time it'll be replaced by the next day's entry. If you're here on Christmas day or anytime over the weekend and want the free game, you can find it -- whatever it happens to be -- on .

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game, yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

The full list of daily free games for the rest of the year has been leaked. According to unaffiliated Twitter user @jovanmunja, the list of games for the rest of the year looks like this. Having tweeted it on Dec. 18, the list perfectly matches the releases we've seen so far, and this is the list I'm relying on earlier in the article to say which games will be up for grabs over the holiday weekend:

This got sent to me a few hours ago, I wasn't sure if it's real or not.



But now, as New 'n' Tasty leaked to come out today, this list is most likely true. Still take it as a grain of salt. I'll give you more info where it's from. pic.twitter.com/0vTNgMec3n — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) December 18, 2020

Epic Games didn't respond to a request for comment on the list, but as noted, it's been accurate so far, so we have no reason to believe the rest of the games on the list aren't coming too.

Read more: Best gaming laptops for 2020

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.