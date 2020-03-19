CNET también está disponible en español.

Epic Games' two new freebies: Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable

Two utterly great Windows games, both free for a limited time (but yours to keep forever).

Watch Dogs is a thrilling open-world action game, and it's free for a limited time.

 Jeff Bakalar/CNET

I want to give you a big smooch right now, Epic Games. Week after week, you give away games -- no hassles, no strings. And this week, with so many of us home on coronavirus leave, you've served up two genuinely terrific titles for passing the time. 😘

First up: Ubisoft's Watch Dogs, a 2014 open-world action game that received an 8-out-of-10 rating from GameSpot. It normally sells for $30. (Be sure to choose the base game when given the selection options.)

Next, there's The Stanley Parable, a 2013 first-person indie puzzler that has won countless accolades -- including a 9 rating from GameSpot.

Both games are for Windows only; sorry, Mac users.

As with previous Epic giveaways, the only requirements here are having an Epic Games account (free) and the Epic software client (also free). The offer ends at March 26 at 11 a.m. (not sure if that's ET or PT); as long as you've "purchased" the games by then, they're yours to keep forever.

stan.jpg

The much-loved Stanley Parable is free for a limited time.

 Galactic Cafe

Grab both while you can!

