Epic Games acquires Tonic Games, maker of Fall Guys

Epic Games has acquired Tonic Games Group, the development studio behind the 2020 battle royale hit Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the company announced in a blog post Tuesday.

"It's no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal," said Tim Sweeney, Epic Games founder and CEO. "As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences."

Epic, which already owns multiplayer hits like Fortnite, Gears of War and Rocket League, adds that it plans to continue investing in Fall Guys, as well, and that players shouldn't expect any changes to the gameplay experience as a result of the acquisition.

"Your favorite colorful beans will still stumble through the chaos on PC, PlayStation, and soon Nintendo Switch and Xbox," the Epic blog reads. Given Epic's standoff with Apple over platform fees in 2020, it will be interesting to whether or not the future of Fall Guys includes new mobile releases, as well.

For Tonic's part, the company tweeted that it was pleased to join the Epic Games family, with company co-founder and CES Dave Bailey saying that Tonic felt right at home with Epic.

"They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time," Bailey said. "We couldn't be more excited to be joining forces with their team."

Fall Guys fans with questions about the acquisition can find more from Tonic in an FAQ posted here.