Enter for your chance to win a Vitamix A2300 smart blender and more*

A top-rated super-luxe blender and a great-for-beginners cookbook to go with it? This might just be the perfect giveaway for these crazy quarantine times. CNET and Chowhound have teamed up to offer one lucky winner a Vitamix Ascent A2300 smart blender (ARV $450), a Vitamix Stainless Steel Container (ARV $200) and an autographed copy of Chowhound editor Joey Skladany's new Basic Bitchen Cookbook.

Nine more winners will each receive a copy of the cookbook! You've got until July 29 to toss your hat into the blender -- er, ring.

To enter the giveaway, all you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to submit your entry (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

