Emmys nominees 2021: The full list of award categories

Will it be another big year for The Crown? Will Ted Lasso sweep the comedy awards? What's The Handmaid's Tale up to these days? The 93rd Primetime Emmy Awards saw these stellar shows enter the ring and, unfortunately, only two of those came away with major wins.
The show was held in Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 19, and saw The Queen's Gambit, The Crown, Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, Kate Winslet and Mare of Easttown go home with gold statues.
Scroll down for everything you need to know about the 2021 nominees.
Who's got the most nominations?
Including the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place last weekend, The Crown leads with 24, same as The Mandalorian. WandaVision is a close third on 23, followed by The Handmaid's Tale with 21.
Ted Lasso has the most of the major nominations that'll be announced tonight, at 13. The Handmaid's Tale and The Crown each have 11 major nominations, and The Queens Gambit is up for six major statues.
The year's Emmys also create history. Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca in FX's Pose, is nominated for best drama actress, becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated in a major acting category.
Best Drama Series
- The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
- Bridgerton (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Pose (FX)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Best Comedy Series
- Black-ish (ABC)
- Cobra Kai (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Pen15 (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Best Limited Series
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- WandaVision (Disney Plus)
Best Television Movie
- Uncle Frank
- Sylvie's Love
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
- Chris Sullivan, This is Us
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
- Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
- Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
- Charles Dance, The Crown
- Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
- Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
- Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
- Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
- Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Best Variety Talk Series
- Conan (TBS)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Variety Sketch Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
Best Variety Special (Live)
- Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
- The Oscars
- The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
- Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Bo Burnham: Inside
- David Byrne's American Utopia
- 8:46 — Dave Chappelle
- Friends: The Reunion
- Hamilton
- A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Best Competition Program
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)