Emmys 2021: All the nominees and award categories for tonight

After a cracking year of brilliant TV shows, the time has come to present the best with awards. The 73rd Primetime Emmys kicks off tonight, seeing Mare of Easttown, The Crown, WandaVision, The Queen's Gambit, Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You and more compete for golden statues.
Not to mention the brilliant actors, some of whom are up for their first ever Emmy. One-time winners Kate Winslet and Cynthia Erivo are in the race for best actress in a limited series, facing first-time nominees Elizabeth Olsen, Anya Taylor-Joy and Michaela Coel.
The year's Emmys also create history. Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca in FX's Pose, is nominated for best drama actress, becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated in a major acting category.
Check out the full list of Primetime Emmy nominations below, then be ready for the ceremony to start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET this Sunday, Sept. 19.
Read more: Emmys 2021: How to watch the awards show online | Interviews with O-T Fagbenle, Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, more
Primetime Emmy nominees 2021
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Limited Series
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney Plus)
Outstanding Television Movie
Uncle Frank
Sylvie's Love
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan (TBS)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live