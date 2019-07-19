Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones finale episode ranks lowest

HBO

So many fans despised the final season of Game of Thrones that they signed a petition demanding a reshoot with new writers. This week, however, Game of Thrones also became the most-nominated series in the 2019 Emmys with 32 nods. Those include the nomination of the divisive finale episode, The Iron Throne, for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

If you're wondering how such a panned episode could earn that nomination, you're not alone.

Streaming Observer, a site focused on streaming media, went back 64 years and examined the IMDb rating of all 336 nominees in the history of the writing category. The site found that The Iron Throne has the lowest IMDb rating of any television episode ever nominated for that Emmy.

According to Streaming Observer, only two other TV episodes nominated in the writing category -- Hallmark Hall of Fame's The Patriots (1964) and Ford Startime's The Turn of the Screw (1960) -- had IMDb scores below 5 out of 10.

The Iron Throne episode received a 4.2.

To be fair, social media did push fans to leave a low score for Game of Thrones on IMDb.

While this last season of Game of Thrones disappointed many fans, the series overall has a 9.4 rating on IMDb. Two episodes -- The Rains of Castamere (season 3) and Battle of the Bastards (season 6) -- even earned an impressive 9.9.

If anything, this shows that fan have ridden an emotional rollercoaster since Game of Thrones first aired on HBO in 2011. Perhaps the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel will win back some fans.

It's too bad that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss pulled out of this week's San Diego Comic-Con at the last minute. But then again, their current popularity probably hovers around that of The Mountain, Cersei Lannister and Ramsay Bolton.