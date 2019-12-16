Elon Musk's top 10 weirdest tweets of 2019

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk is pretty free with the tweeting -- sometimes too much so. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO called British cave diver Vernon Unsworth a "pedo guy" in a 2018 tweet, and that brought him into court in a defamation case. (Musk was found not liable for damages on Dec. 6.) And don't forget the infamous 2018 tweet where he mused he might take Tesla private, which led to the SEC filing a lawsuit against him (it was later settled and he had to pay $20 million -- pricey tweet).

But Musk's less-serious tweets garner attention, too. Sometimes, it's almost hard to believe a billionaire businessman is the one behind the keyboard. He retweets memes and jams to Bob Marley. He makes Star Wars references and ruminates on multi-colored squirrels. He responds to regular Joe tweeters and pokes fun at his fellow moguls (Jeff Bezos, for one). Sometimes he's funny, sometimes he's sharp-tongued. But don't think for a moment he doesn't know what he's doing. In 2018, Musk told Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes that "Twitter's a war zone. If somebody's gonna jump in the war zone, it's, like, 'OK, you're in the arena. Let's go!'"

"I was always crazy on Twitter fyi," he wrote in April, following up with, "My Twitter is pretty much complete nonsense at this point."

I was always crazy on Twitter fyi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2019

My Twitter is pretty much complete nonsense at this point — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2019

Musk may be the founder of The Boring Company, but he himself is never boring. Here's a look back at 10 memorable tweets Musk sent in 2019.

Baby Yoda love

Like the rest of us, Musk loves Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, and he's not afraid to share memes about it. This one was liked more than 461,000 times in less than a day.

Life as a video game

"If life is a video game, the graphics are great, but the plot is confusing & the tutorial is way too long," Musk mused on Thursday. He's not wrong! But the question remains: Is the game more like The Sims, or straight-up Doom?

If life is a video game, the graphics are great, but the plot is confusing & the tutorial is way too long — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2019

Nuke Mars!

Nuke Mars! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2019

In 2015, Musk appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and suggested "warming up" the Red Planet by dropping thermonuclear weapons on its poles. Colbert thought that made Musk sound like a supervillain, and maybe he's right, but Musk re-iterated the sentiment in August 2019. SpaceX now sells "Nuke Mars" T-shirts, too.

Go metric

Some secrets are too dangerous to be free pic.twitter.com/g547UdmiJ7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 24, 2019

America tried, limply, to go metric in the 1970s, but it didn't work out. Musk reminded us we're kind of alone on this nonsensical hill.

Rhymes with orange

the color orange is named after the fruit — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2019

The best Musk tweets are the random Shower Thoughts tweets, such as "the color orange is named after the fruit." But he doesn't just drop it and run -- when a reader tried to say that nothing rhymes with orange, Musk countered with, "door hinge."

Door hinge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2019

Flagged down

Not that many billionaires take interest in the eerily similar flags of Chad and Romania, but that's why Musk makes the big bucks.

Why aren’t more people talking about this!? pic.twitter.com/iUFIBcDQrp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2019

Elon Musk-ular

Yeah, I lift a little … pic.twitter.com/UAJdv8qSw1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2019

Long before Donald Trump was Trump tweets photo of his head atop shirtless Rocky body, jokes fly, Musk was morphing into Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Makes Teslas? This version of Musk could pick up a Tesla and carry it around one-handed.

Tesla blows

After tweeting that "Tesla is going to develop a quiet, electric leafblower," Musk thought of a joke on his own company and couldn't resist sharing it. "Tesla blows haha," he wrote. Good one, Beavis!

Tesla blows haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2019

Cheers

"Technically, alcohol is a solution," Musk tweeted in July.

Technically, alcohol is a solution — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2019

It's not an original joke from him (he admitted spotting it on a T-shirt), but fans drank it up, retweeting it 176,000 times and liking it 631,000 times.

Brainiac in The Matrix

"We are literally a brain in a vat. The vat is your skull. Everything you think is real is an electrical signal. Feels so real though," Musk tweeted on Dec. 12. It's hard not to imagine this being said while Musk was taking a Joe Rogan podcast style-marijuana puff, but there it is.