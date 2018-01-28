Elon Musk's flamethrower is real and yours for just $500

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Boring Company

Some were ready to shoot the idea down in flames.

But it's often wise, on hearing an apparently loopy concept emerge from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, to assume that he's deadly serious.

In this case, it was Musk insisting that his Boring Company would release a flamethrower. Which, it strikes me, is a deadly serious implement.

On Friday, there was talk that it sat behind a password-protected product page.

On Saturday, it appeared for sale on the company's website at the bargain price of $500.

Oh, but there was so much fascinating marketing to accompany it.

There was Musk showing off his little friend.

And then he decided to film himself, fully armed and enflamed, attacking a camera.

His employees joined in the fun.

Great for roasting nuts 🔥 🥜 A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:53pm PST

And then Musk took to Twitter to explain the most serious existential use for something that costs, well, half the price of an iPhone X. "When the zombie apocalypse happens, you'll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back!" he wrote.

When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

The Boring site makes some outlandish claims for the weapon. It insists it's "guaranteed to liven up any party!"

Even more disturbing is the idea that it's the "world's safest flamethrower!"

Of course, this is all for amusement.

"May not be used on Boring Company decorative lacquered hay bales or Boring Company dockside munitions warehouses," says the sales blurb.

Then there's: "Fire extinguisher sold separately (for exorbitant amounts of money.)"

Over the years, flamethrowers have had their attraction for the engineering crowd. Who could forget the bike with a flamethrower and an ejector seat?

Even handheld flamethrowers have enjoyed their raging moments.

But perhaps the most entertaining -- until now, of course -- was the Thomas the Tank Engine Flamethrower, aka the little engine that could blow your head off.

I can't confirm that next week, Musk will be launching a Tesla Model 3-shaped flamethrower.

Though I fear if Tesla doesn't hurry up with satisfying orders for this car, he may endure a mob of dissatisfied, flamethrower-wielding customers picketing his headquarters.

