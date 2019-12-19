Enlarge Image Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

We should have waited a few more days before publishing our top-10 weirdest Elon Musk tweets of 2019. The Tesla and SpaceX founder dropped a gem on Twitter on Thursday showing what appeared to be a photoshopped banana duct-taped to the butt of his Cybertruck. It didn't last long.

"Art in motion," Musk wrote. The tweet quickly racked up thousands of likes and retweets before unceremoniously disappearing.

Now playing: Watch this: Tesla Cybertruck: First ride in the pickup of the future

Musk hadn't suddenly become a fan of fruit salad on wheels. The banana was a reference to an art piece titled "The Comedian" by prankster-artist Maurizio Cattelan, which sold for $120,000 at a Miami gallery earlier this month. The art consisted of a real banana duct-taped to a wall.

If we put together the estimated cost of a top-of-the-line Cybertruck with the going rate for art-fruit, then that would rocket Musk's vehicle value up to around $200,000. Too bad it's not real.

The original banana-less image traces back to Twitter user Cody Simms, who posted the picture on Dec. 7. Simms said he snapped the photo from the back seat of a Lyft near LAX in Los Angeles.

Cybertruck in the wild near LAX pic.twitter.com/E4FW4KCkgS — codysimms (@codysimms) December 8, 2019

The tweet's mysterious disappearance is odd. Is Musk making a statement about the impermanence of art? Did he borrow the photoshopped version from elsewhere and then think better of it?

Whatever happened behind the scenes, we can be pretty sure that a duct-taped banana won't be an official Tesla add-on option for the electric pickup.