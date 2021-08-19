Elon Musk reveals 'Tesla Bot', a humanoid robot utilizing Tesla AI

Tesla

Speaking at Tesla's AI Day, founder Elon Musk revealed the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot running on artificial intelligence used by Tesla's autonomous vehicles. "It makes sense to put that onto humanoid form," Musk said.

Musk revealed few details about the Slenderman-looking Tesla Bot outside of a few PowerPoint slides but reiterated some of his beliefs about human labor.

"They can use all of the same tools that we use in the car," Musk noted, suggesting the robot could be told to "go to the store and get ... the following groceries."

A prototype would likely be ready next year, Musk said.

Tesla

This story is developing. More to come.